Everton v Southampton preview: Kurt Zouma, Bernard could play

Kurt Zouma could feature for Everton after joining from Chelsea

Kurt Zouma and Bernard could make their Everton debuts against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but Yerry Mina will not play.

Defenders Zouma and Mina joined the Toffees on Deadline Day along with Bernard and Andre Gomes.

Zouma and Bernard are in contention to play on Saturday, having missed the 2-2 draw at Wolves last weekend, but Gomes is ruled out with injury and Colombia international Mina is not yet ready.

Either Zouma or Mason Holgate will start at centre-back in place of Phil Jagielka, who is suspended after being sent off against Wolves.

Manager Marco Silva said: "For all of the new players they have to show me that they are ready and better than the others. That is a normal thing in football.

Phil Jagielka was sent off against Wolves

"It is important to show what we want and for the new signings to want to take the position. The way I work I like to have problems to make decisions. We are doing everything to strengthen our squad."

Southampton return to Goodison Park just over three months after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser which left their top-flight status hanging by a thread. They recovered from the 1-1 draw to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

"It was a difficult one," said manager Mark Hughes, whose side drew 0-0 with Burnley on the opening day.

"The abiding memory for me was the disappointment for the players themselves because they put in such a huge effort to get us over the line,"

1:41 Mark Hughes is excited by the arrival of Danny Ings Mark Hughes is excited by the arrival of Danny Ings

"It felt like a harsh blow because of how we performed in the game but the impressive thing for me was how we recovered.

"We could have felt at that moment we weren't going to stay in the Premier League but to a man they used it as motivation."

Team news

Zouma and Bernard are available for Everton along with Ademola Lookman and Jonjoe Kenny.

Richarlison is also fit after scoring both goals against Wolves.

Southampton could be without summer signing Mohamed Elyounoussi as he has a hamstring problem and is unlikely to be risked.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong has shaken off a knock and should be available, while striker Danny Ings could make his first start since his Deadline Day move from Liverpool.

2:50 Highlights: Wolves 2-2 Everton Highlights: Wolves 2-2 Everton

Opta stats

Everton are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games against Southampton (W9 D4), since a 0-2 defeat in November 1997.

Southampton's 2-0 win in November 1997 is their only victory in 19 Premier League visits to Goodison Park (W1 D5 L13).

Everton have lost just one of their last eight home Premier League games (W4 D3), 1-3 vs Manchester City in March.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Southampton have drawn 13 Premier League games 0-0 - four more than any other side. The Saints drew 0-0 with Burnley in their first match of this season.

Everton boss Marco Silva won six of his first seven home Premier League games in charge while at Hull - since then he's won just three of his 14 home games in the competition at Hull and Watford (W3 D4 L7).

Richarlison scored with both of his shots on goal against Wolves on his Everton debut - he'd failed to score with his last 53 shots in the Premier League while at Watford.

Merson's prediction

Everton did all right the other day at Wolves with 10 men, they played well. Southampton struggled at home to Burnley, I'll go 1-0 to Everton.

I think it'll be buzzing at Goodison Park: first home game of the season, new signings and a good result at Wolves. It'll depend how many of the new players are involved but if Richarlison is fit, I think Everton will win.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Betting

Everton are priced at 19/20 with Sky Bet to dispatch Southampton at Goodison Park. The draw stands at a 12/5 chance, while the visitors are 3/1 to snatch all three points. Cenk Tosun is a narrow favourite to register first on the scoresheet at 10/3, while Charlie Austin leads the Saints' side of the market at 4/1.

