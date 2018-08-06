Hull City 1-3 Aston Villa: Steve Bruce's side start season in style

5:01 Hull City 1-3 Aston Villa: Highlights Hull City 1-3 Aston Villa: Highlights

Aston Villa survived an early scare to come from behind and beat Hull 3-1 in the final game of the Sky Bet Championship opening weekend on Monday evening.

Hull got off to the brighter start and went ahead when Evandro hooked the opener from Jed Steer's punch after seven minutes, before their backline switched off and allowed Tommy Elphick to head home unmarked (14).

Jarrod Bowen had a shot saved early after the restart, but Ahmed Elmohamady strode through the Tigers' backline and struck a low shot to put Villa in front for the first time with 20 minutes to play (70).

Player ratings Hull City: Marshall (5), Lichaj (6), De Wijs (4), Burke (5), Kingsley (6), Batty (7), Henriksen (7), Bowen (8), Kane (7), Evandro (7), Campbell (6)



Subs: Dicko (5), Milinkovic (4), Keane (n/a)



Aston Villa: Steer (7), Chester (6), Elphick (7), Hutton (8), Elmohamady (8), Whelan (6), Hourihane (6), Taylor (6), Grealish (7), Adomah (6), Kodjia (5)



Subs: Green (5), Hepburn-Murphy (5), Bjarnason (n/a)



But in a second half that had lacked tempo, Alan Hutton danced into the area and prodded home (75) to give Steve Bruce's side a valuable three points after a summer of discontent off the pitch.

Nigel Adkins' side, which featured four summer signings, started at a high tempo and were rewarded for their desire to play on the front foot when Todd Kane's free-kick was punched clear by Steer; Evandro improvised and, with excellent technique, looped his shot home.

With a much-changed defence, it was perhaps Hull's lack of defensive experience that gifted Elphick the equaliser. Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs were drawn away from the centre-back, affording him acres of space to nod in to level.

Flowing interplay in the hosts' midfield gave both Bowen and Evandro chances to try their luck, but the returning Steer made two smart, low saves in his first appearance since January.

At the other end, Jonathan Kodjia was gifted a chance of his own when he seized upon a sloppy pass from De Wijs, but saw his effort charged down with Elmohamady in space just yards away.

Team news Four of Hull's summer acquisitions in the shape of Eric Lichaj, Reece, Burke, Todd Kane and Jordy de Wijs started the game at the KCOM, while David Milinkovic and George Long began the game on the bench.



Without a solitary signing after their financial uncertainty over the summer, Villa boss Steve Bruce named a familiar starting eleven, with the significant inclusion of prized asset Jack Grealish amid lingering interest from Tottenham. Goalkeeper Jed Steer made just his second league appearance for Villa following his recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Albert Adomah was felled in the area after the hour, but though Conor Hourihane curled a free-kick over the bar soon after, Elmohamady took advantage of David Marshall's goal-kick to strike an angled effort and put Villa in front for the first time.

Just as the hosts were looking to pull one back of their own, the game was put beyond them when De Wijs afforded full-back Hutton space to wriggle his way past several defenders and put a third over the line in a clinical performance that left plenty of room for improvement.

Man of the match - Ahmed Elmohamady

Often played further back last season, Ahmed Elmohamady impressed against his former side on Monday evening, putting his crossing ability on display and popping up in advanced positions, such as the aforementioned occasion when he shadowed Jonathan Kodjia into the box, only for his team-mate to go for goal himself.

His marauding run into the box was rewarded with his first goal for the club and the Egyptian showed a touch of class when he refused to celebrate in front of the fans who once adored him. The stats in the tweet above are impressive too.

What's next?

Nigel Adkins takes his Hull side to Hillsborough on Saturday to face Sheffield Wednesday, while Villa host newly-promoted Wigan at Villa Park. Both fixtures get underway at 3pm.