LA Galaxy 2-2 Colorado Rapids: Ashley Cole on target in draw

1:05 MLS: LA Galaxy 2-2 Colorado Rapids MLS: LA Galaxy 2-2 Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy were twice pegged back as they settled for a 2-2 draw at home to the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer.

Former England international Ashley Cole had not scored since July 2017, but the full-back opened the scoring in style in the 59th minute, chipping the on-rushing Tim Howard after being played in by Chris Pontius.

Edgar Castillo levelled for the visitors in the 74th minute, picking up a loose ball outside the penalty area before striking a powerful effort past goalkeeper David Bingham.

Minutes later, Sebastian Lletget scored in his second consecutive game to restore Galaxy's lead, with the American midfielder's first-time shot curling beyond Howard and into the bottom corner.

However, it was Niki Jackson who had the final word, taking a pass from Castillo before firing a shot which deflected past Bingham to secure a share of the spoils.

The result sees the Rapids extend their unbeaten run to three matches while LA, who lost both Jonathan dos Santos and Michael Ciani to injury, move up one place to fourth in the Western Conference standings.