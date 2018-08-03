Leeds v Stoke preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Leeds are set to be without Pontus Jansson while Adam Forshaw will definitely miss their Sky Bet Championship opener against Stoke.

Defender Jansson only returned to training this week following his World Cup commitments with Sweden while midfielder Forshaw will be out for up to eight weeks with a foot injury.

New head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start the season in goal ahead of new signing Jamal Blackman. Fellow summer arrivals Lewis Baker, Barry Douglas, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford are all in contention to start.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett is set to hand out several debuts at Elland Road. Benik Afobe is expected to start up front with Tom Ince and James McClean on the wings.

Oghenekaro Etebo is Joe Allen’s likely partner in midfield but Adam Federici will have to wait for his Potters bow with England goalkeeper Jack Butland still at the club. Centre-back Ashley Williams, who became Stoke’s sixth summer signing on Thursday, could be on the bench for the club’s first game since their relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United haven't hosted Stoke City at Elland Road since October 2006 - Leeds lost 4-0 under caretaker manager John Carver.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last three league visits to Elland Road (W1 D2), keeping clean sheets in all three games. Their last defeat there was in January 1990, during the last season in which Leeds won promotion to the top-flight.

For the eighth season in a row, Leeds have a different manager in charge in their first league match of the campaign - Simon Grayson in 2011-12, Neil Warnock in 2012-13, Brian McDermott in 2013-14, Dave Hockaday in 2014-15, Uwe Rosler in 2015-16, Garry Monk in 2016-17, Thomas Christiansen in 2017-18 and Marcelo Bielsa this season.

Stoke City are winless on the opening day since beating Burnley in the Premier League in 2009-10, drawing three and losing five since then.

Leeds are starting their season on a Sunday for the third consecutive season - they lost 3-0 to QPR in 2016-17 but won 3-2 at Bolton last season.

Stoke are the fourth side Gary Rowett has taken charge of in the Football League - he hasn't won his opening match with any of the other three, failing with Burton (lost to Northampton), Birmingham (drew with Wolves) and Derby (drew with Nottingham Forest).

Prutton's prediction

Marcelo Bielsa's move to Leeds is yet more proof that the Championship is transforming into one of the most desirable leagues in the world to manage in! Win, lose or draw, there's no doubt that it will be a fascinating season at Elland Road.

Stoke are the best-placed of all the relegated clubs to go straight back up with arguably the strongest squad in the league, and this really is Gary Rowett's moment to shine. This could be a great game with plenty of goals, and I fancy Leeds to edge it.

David Prutton predicts: 3-2 with Barry Douglas to score first (325/1 with Sky Bet)