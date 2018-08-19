Manchester United Women make winning return against Liverpool

Lizzie Arnot celebrates scoring the winner (Pic: Clint Hughes/PA Wire)

Manchester United's return to women's football got off to an encouraging start as they beat Liverpool Women 1-0 at Prenton Park on Sunday.

The two sides shared 45 goalless opening minutes in the Continental Tyres Cup clash, but Casey Stoney's side should have been ahead after enjoying a succession of good chances.

Alex Greenwood saw a free-kick beaten away before Kirsty Sigsworth should have done better late on in the half when through one-on-one, but both were denied by Anke Preuss.

Liverpool threatened on occasion at the other end but it was the Red Devils who were on top in their first competitive meeting since 2005.

The deadlock was eventually broken by Lizzie Arnot, who finished at the back post after a cross by captain Greenwood.

Liverpool went close to an equaliser in the 87th minute but Christie Murray's free-kick hit the inside of the post and came out.