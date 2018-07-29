Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri stars as Reds run riot

Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri, on his Liverpool debut, both got on the scoresheet against Manchester United

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the International Champions Cup on Saturday as Xherdan Shaqiri capped his debut with a memorable goal.

This was a pre-season friendly in name only as over 80,000 fans in Michigan were treated to an intense clash played at a competitive pace for the majority.

Sadio Mane got things rolling with a first-half penalty (28) after Mohamed Salah had been fouled before United youngster Andreas Pereira (31) levelled with a wonderful free-kick - one of just three shots on goal mustered up by Jose Mourinho's team.

Ander Herrera and James Milner battle for possession

Shaqiri - making his first start since joining from Stoke City - was introduced at the break and set up Daniel Sturridge (66) to give Liverpool a deserved lead. Sheyi Ojo scored from the spot (74) before Shaqiri wrapped up the scoring with a spectacular overhead kick.

More to follow...