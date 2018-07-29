Other matches

Sat 28th July

International Champions Cup

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool
  • 10:05pm Saturday 28th July
  • Michigan Stadium  
FT

Man Utd 1

A Pereira (31)

Liverpool 4

S Mané (28 pen),D Sturridge (66),O Ojo (74 pen),X Shaqiri (82)

Report

Manchester United 1-4 Liverpool: Xherdan Shaqiri stars as Reds run riot

Last Updated: 29/07/18 12:16am

Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri, on his Liverpool debut, both got on the scoresheet against Manchester United
Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri, on his Liverpool debut, both got on the scoresheet against Manchester United

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the International Champions Cup on Saturday as Xherdan Shaqiri capped his debut with a memorable goal.

This was a pre-season friendly in name only as over 80,000 fans in Michigan were treated to an intense clash played at a competitive pace for the majority.

Sadio Mane got things rolling with a first-half penalty (28) after Mohamed Salah had been fouled before United youngster Andreas Pereira (31) levelled with a wonderful free-kick - one of just three shots on goal mustered up by Jose Mourinho's team.

Ander Herrera and James Milner battle for possession
Ander Herrera and James Milner battle for possession

Shaqiri - making his first start since joining from Stoke City - was introduced at the break and set up Daniel Sturridge (66) to give Liverpool a deserved lead. Sheyi Ojo scored from the spot (74) before Shaqiri wrapped up the scoring with a spectacular overhead kick.

More to follow...

Fantasy Football is back!

Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.

©2018 Sky UK