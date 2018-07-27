Man Utd v Liverpool preview: Premier League rivals do battle in Michigan

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are touring the USA without several big names

One of the Premier League's biggest rivalries moves to Michigan on Saturday as Manchester United face Liverpool in the ICC.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho face off again, this time in a friendly capacity, just days after the Manchester United manager admitted Liverpool must win the Premier League title soon to justify their spending.

Mourinho believes Liverpool's summer spending means they face immense pressure to win the crown, with the United boss labelling Klopp's change in transfer policy as "funny".

Klopp has been forced to defend Liverpool's expenditure on players, which topped £170m after signing goalkeeper Alisson last week, two years after the Liverpool boss was critical of United's £90m move for Paul Pogba.

"Maybe this season finally you demand that they win. I think you have to be fair and now you have to demand [they win the league]," said Mourinho.

"You have to say the team, with the investments not just this season, last season, that you made in January, that you make now, because that will probably be the record for the Premier League this season, I can't see anyone else getting close to spending what they have.

"A team that was a finalist in the Champions League, you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win."

Klopp believes there was an element of kidology at work in Mourinho's comments; when asked if Mourinho was playing mind games, Klopp told Sky Sports News on Friday: "Yeah, for sure, a little bit but that's okay.

"But I heard as well that Jose found me funny and one of my biggest goals in life is to make Jose smile! It doesn't happen too often and if it happens because of Liverpool - well done!

"I said a few things [in the past]. I cannot really remember what I said but I know what I said about the Pogba transfer."

The match will take place in Ann Arbor, and will kick off at 10.05pm BST.

Liverpool have lost just once in their six pre-season games so far, and beat Premier League champions Man City 2-1 in New Jersey on Friday morning.

United are yet to win in normal time in their three friendlies, with draws against Club America, San Jose Earthquakes and AC Milan in the USA, but they did beat the Italian side on penalties.

Team news

Xherdan Shaqiri is set to make his first Liverpool appearance after joining up with the squad this week, but Nathaniel Clyne flew home on Thursday due to family reasons.

Antonio Valencia has also flown home for United after a calf injury, while Anthony Martial is back in England due to the birth of his second child.