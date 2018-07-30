Man Utd v Real Madrid preview: Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling may start
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could have both Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling available for Wednesday's International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid.
United take on the European champions in the final match of their pre-season tour of the United States, before they face Bayern Munich on the weekend in their last friendly before the Premier League campaign gets underway.
Smalling and left-back Luke Shaw missed Saturday's 4-1 loss to rivals Liverpool, while fellow defender Bailly took part in Michigan even though he was carrying a knock.
However, despite all three players taking part in training ahead of the game at the Hard Rock Stadium, Mourinho could not confirm whether they would feature against Madrid in Florida.
"Smalling? I've no idea," Mourinho said. "Shaw? I've no idea."
Two players who definitely will not be lining up against Real on Wednesday are captain Antonio Valencia, who has returned to the UK, and holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, with the Serbia international having recently undergone knee surgery.
"I don't know," said Mourinho when asked when Matic would return. "He came from the World Cup with an injury and the time he had to rest in the holiday was not enough to resolve the problem.
"And he went to Philadelphia for a top world specialist in relation to these kind of injuries and he didn't leave the clinic, he had immediate surgery not to lose more time. So, no Matic.
"Antonio Valencia comes from holiday - I think too much holiday for him. His condition was not good when he was back, then injury and also go back."
Mourinho was unable to call upon a number of first-team regulars against Liverpool on the weekend and that situation is unlikely to change against Real.
"We play Real Madrid and we have no more players than what we have," said Mourinho. "Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born - beautiful baby, full of health, thank God - he should be here and he is not here.
"So we have Alexis (Sanchez) and (Juan) Mata who play every minute of every match and now we have Real Madrid and after that Bayern Munich and that's our start."