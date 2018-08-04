Mansfield 3-0 Newport: Otis Khan and Tyler Walker score in simple Stag win

2:30 Mansfield 3-0 Newport Mansfield 3-0 Newport

An Otis Khan brace and a Tyler Walker debut goal saw Mansfield open their Sky Bet League Two campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newport.

Walker, who has joined on a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest, got Stags on their way with a cool finish after 12 minutes.

It came about after great build-up play between Neal Bishop and Krystian Pearce carved out the opening..

Conrad Logan had to be at his best three minutes later to keep out Padraig Amond, while Craig Davies nearly made it 2-0 when his sweet curling effort cracked the post on 17 minutes.

Davies and Otis Khan went close either side of the break as Stags kept up the pressure and they were rewarded when Khan headed home from 12 yards after a perfect pass from Walker on 56 minutes.

It was game over when Khan smashed home from outside the box on 65 minutes. Hayden White brilliantly cleared off his own line on 78 minutes after Amond prepared to fire into an empty net after rounding Logan.