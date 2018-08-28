Millwall v Plymouth Argyle preview: Hosts missing Shaun Hutchinson

Shaun Hutchinson (left) will miss Millwall's Carabao Cup clash with Plymouth

Millwall will be without defender Shaun Hutchinson for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup second-round clash with Plymouth.

Hutchinson has a knee injury and will be out for the "foreseeable future", according to boss Neil Harris.

Byron Webster is set to start after being on the bench in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Sunday, but record-signing Tom Bradshaw is cup-tied having featured for Barnsley in the first round.

George Saville missed out against the Millers with concussion and his future is in doubt following links of a move to Middlesbrough, while Jem Karacan is still struggling for fitness after recently joining the club.

Meanwhile, Plymouth will hand a debut to midfielder Stuart O'Keefe.

O'Keefe joined on loan from Cardiff on Friday, but did not sign in time to play in Plymouth's game with Peterborough on Saturday, where they lost 5-1.

Boss Derek Adams might consider changes in the wake of that harrowing loss, where five different players played in central defence.

Reuben Reid and Ruben Lameiras will be hoping for a recall after missing out against Posh.

Opta stats

Millwall are unbeaten in their last 16 home matches against Plymouth in all competitions (W11 D5) since a 2-1 defeat in January 1967.

Plymouth have faced Millwall in the League Cup once previously, losing 1-0 in the first round in 2011-12.

Millwall haven't reached the third round of the League Cup since the 2011-12 season, and have been eliminated at the second round stage in each of the last two seasons.

Plymouth - who won 1-0 against Championship side Bristol City in the first round - haven't knocked out two teams from a higher division in a single League Cup campaign since 1973-74, when they eliminated four.

Derek Adams is managing Plymouth in the League Cup second round for the first time - he had been eliminated at the first round in his first three seasons, before winning 1-0 against Bristol City in the first round this season.