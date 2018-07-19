MLS: Minnesota United hold off New England Revolution to win

Minnesota's Miguel Ibarra (L) congratulates Darwin Quintero (Pic: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota United made it three wins from their last four games as they beat New England Revolution 2-1 in MLS on Wednesday.

Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals for Minnesota, who have won six of their last nine home games.

Ramirez opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he latched onto a misplaced defensive header and chipped it over goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Live MLS Live on

Quintero made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with his eighth goal of the season. The Colombian designated player gathered a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box, dribbled past four defenders and fired in a shot from a tight angle.

Diego Fagundez got New England to 2-1 in the 52nd minute with a penalty, but Minnesota held on for victory.