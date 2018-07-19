MLS: Minnesota United hold off New England Revolution to win
Last Updated: 19/07/18 8:06am
Minnesota United made it three wins from their last four games as they beat New England Revolution 2-1 in MLS on Wednesday.Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals for Minnesota, who have won six of their last nine home games.
Ramirez opened the scoring in the fifth minute as he latched onto a misplaced defensive header and chipped it over goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Live MLS
July 21, 2018, 8:50pm
Live on
Diego Fagundez got New England to 2-1 in the 52nd minute with a penalty, but Minnesota held on for victory.