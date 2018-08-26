Motherwell 3-3 Rangers: Peter Hartley earns first point for Motherwell with last kick of game

Peter Hartley ended a week of controversy by scoring a last-gasp equaliser for Motherwell in a 3-3 draw with Rangers at Fir Park.

The hosts were without a win, a point or even a goal from their opening two games of the season, but took a surprise lead when Conor Goldson's slip allowed Danny Johnson time to chip Allan McGregor from 20 yards inside three minutes.

Their lead did not last long, and Lafferty scored his first goal in his second spell with the Gers when his half-volley from the edge of the box deflected in off Richard Tait (15).

Carl McHugh replied instantly with a header from a Gael Birigimana free-kick (18) but another from Lafferty (38) and a third from Ovie Ejaria (43) gave Rangers the lead at the break.

Motherwell pushed for an equaliser but looked like they would regret missing a host of second-half chances - until Hartley, who had to apologise for comments made in the build-up to the game, volleyed in Birigimana's corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

