Motherwell v Rangers preview: Stephen Robinson backs Well to upset the odds and inflict Steven Gerrard's first defeat

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is backing his side to cause an upset against Rangers

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has backed his side to upset the odds against Rangers when they meet on Sunday.

The Gers have two wins from three after a summer of spending and the appointment of former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, but Robinson believes his side can spring a surprise and inflict the Liverpudlian's first defeat as a manager.

He told the club's official website: "There's good spirits around the place after a win, and we've prepared well this week.

"If we lose, there's a steely determination about our players. They don't want to let me down and they don't want to let the fans down."

Gerrard was caught up in a row he may not have expected this week involving Motherwell captain Peter Hartley and former Rangers player Fabio Cardoso, after the former said it had been fun to watch the Portuguese defender "weeping" after breaking his nose when the two sides met at Hampden Park in October.

Peter Hartley (right) has apologised for his comments

Hartley has since apologised for his actions, and Gerrard said: "We accept the apology. I spoke to Steve (Robinson) this morning. The kid has been naive, he's got it badly wrong.

"But to be fair he has been sharp to retract the comments and issue an apology.

"Steve has been on this morning, we've had a conversation and I think it's important now that we focus on the football. There's an exciting game to play on Sunday for both teams and I think we need to put that to bed.

"We accept the apology, we forgive and we move on."

Team news

Lassana Coulibaly will again miss out for Rangers on Sunday.

The midfielder has not featured since sustaining a thigh strain against St Mirren and Gerrard admits he is not yet ready to return.

Ross McCrorie also sits out the Fir Park trip through suspension but Borna Barisic returns after being ineligible for Thursday's Europa League tie with Ufa. Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans (both knee) and Jordan Rossiter (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Craig Tanner (knee) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain absent for Motherwell, with only the latter expected to play again in the near future.

