Sat 8th September

Nations League - Grp B3

  • Northern Ireland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 2:00pm Saturday 8th September
  • Windsor Park  

N Ireland 0

Bos&Herz 2

H Duljevic (36),E Saric (64)

