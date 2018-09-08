Live on
H Duljevic (36),E Saric (64)
N Ireland vs Bos&Herz
Nations League Grp B3
2:00pm Saturday 8th September
Windsor Park
GOAL! NORTHERN IRELAND 0-2 BOSNIA (Saric 64)
NORTHERN IRELAND 0-1 BOSNIA
63: Northern Ireland win their 10th corner of the game. It's curled into the near post and headed away.
Bosnia continue to hold out.
61: Lovely backheel from Dallas down the left wing to send Lewis clear, but he can't pick out a team-mate with his cross.
59: Lafferty gets some treatment and then slowly gets to his feet, holding his knee. He looks fine to play on though.
58: Not a good sign for Northern Ireland - or Rangers - as Lafferty is down with an apparent knee injury.
WATCH: DALLAS DENIED
This was Northern Ireland's best chance, coming at the start of the second half...
56: A corner is swung into the middle where McLaughlin climbs and heads over the bar under pressure.
54: CHANCE! Another opportunity goes begging.
A free-kick is flicked on to the far post and Lafferty should score, but he hits his shot at the goalkeeper from a tight angle. The rebound comes out to Saville, who sees his effort blocked.
53: Chance for Northern Ireland to get the ball into the middle as Dallas is fouled on the left side...
51: Dzeko climbs for a header and catches Evans with an elbow to the face. Didn't look intentional, but it earns Dzeko a yellow card.
48: CHANCE! What a chance, Northern Ireland's best of the match.
McGinn swings in a lovely cross from the right, Dallas gets ahead of his marker and should score from 10 yards out, but he volleys into the ground and the keeper tips it over.
Could have headed it, but should have finished on the volley anyway.
47: Can Northern Ireland get onto the front foot again? Bosnia finished the first half looking more composed and enjoying some time on the ball.
SECOND HALF
No changes at the break and Bosnia get the game restarted...
FIRST HALF STATS
It's been all Northern Ireland, but Serbia lead in the crucial stat - goals.
And that is half-time. Northern Ireland bossed the opening 45 minutes but failed to take their chances and find themselves behind at the break.
45+1: SHOT! Norwood has a go from outside the box but slices wide.
45: One minute to be added on.
45: CLOSE! Norwood picks up 30 yards out, looks up and then curls in a good cross towards Lafferty. He manages to get his head to it but can't turn it on target.
44: Besic swings a cross into the box which is just a few inches too high for Dzeko.
WATCH: BOSNIA'S OPENER
Here's how the visitors took the lead...
42: Bosnia seem to be more settled and are enjoying more possession than they have had in a while.
40: The atmosphere around Windsor Park is a bit flatter after that goal. Northern Ireland have by far had the better of the first half, but are they going to pay for not taking their chances?
GOAL! NORTHERN IRELAND 0-1 BOSNIA (Duljevic 36)
It doesn't get any more against the run of play than this.
Pjanic passes out to Dzeko on the left and he puts a low cross into the six-yard box where Duljevic gets free and finishes past Peacock-Farrell.
NORTHERN IRELAND 0-0 BOSNIA
34: Aside from that Dzeko chance a few minutes ago, Bosnia have done nothing in an attacking sense. They have managed to slow the flow of Northern Ireland attacks slightly though.
31: Pjanic is booked as he slides in and catches Saville from behind.
30: SAVE! First chance for Bosnia.
Visca collects a long pass down the left flank and then plays into the middle for Dzeko, who hits a first-time shot straight at the goalkeeper from 12 yards out.
Lucky for Peacock-Farrell it was straight at him.
30: Evans rises to meet a corner but he's backtracking and can only loop up a header which the goalkeeper catches.
28: Michael O'Neill must be delighted with this display. Bosnia must only have had a handful of touches outside of their own half.
"This is as good a display as I've seen from Northern Ireland in many years," says former Northern Ireland midfielder Steve Lomas on commentary on Sky Sports.
25: Terrible from Besic as he gets forward for the first time and runs it straight out of play.
23: CLOSE! All they are missing is the finish.
Another good chance for the hosts as the ball falls for Davis on the edge of the box, but he can't hit the target with his shot.
23: CLOSE! No respite at all for Bosnia, especially in the full-back positions, where they look outmatched.
Lewis bursts down the left side and cuts back into the middle, where Lafferty shoots but appears to take it away from Davis, who was better placed.
21: Bosnia are absolutely on the ropes.
CLOSE! Saville is so close to turning in McLaughlin's low cross and then Dallas fires a shot off target from around 20 yards out.
19: Here's a look at the penalty appeals inside the opening minute. Did the referee get it right?
18: SAVE! Excellent from McGinn as he beats Civic to a bouncing ball, knocks it into the box and then drives a shot at goal which is pushed away and rebounds wide.
17: Bosnia are really struggling to get anything going. They are being closed down very quickly every time they get the ball, and in general are being outplayed by Northern Ireland.
14: Good first-time touch by Lafferty to work the ball out to the right. Davis holds up and plays forward for the overlapping run of McGinn. He whips in a cross but can't find a team-mate.
12: No joy at all so far for Bosnia, who have hardly got out of their own half.
10: Oof. Civic goes sliding in on Davis and catches him late. Only a yellow card, might have been a red.
"I've seen them given," says former Northern Ireland midfielder Steve Lomas on commentary on Sky Sports.
9: Northern Ireland have started at a high tempo, pressing the visitors all over the pitch and not giving them any time on the ball.
Bosnia already don't look as keen playing out from the back.
6: Not a great effort from Norwood from the free-kick as he fires it way over the bar.
5: This time the referee does blow his whistle as Cimirot handles just outside the box. Norwood to take...
4: Cracking atmosphere at Windsor Park, buoyed by a lively start from Northern Ireland.
2: That was a big call from the referee. Zukanovic definitely didn't get the ball but not sure how much contact there was with Saville.
Looked like a penalty though.
1: Huge appeals for a penalty as Bosnia are caught trying to play out from the back. Saville nicks the ball and appears to get tripped in the box, but the referee says no penalty.
FIRST HALF
Northern Ireland get the game started...
NORTHERN IRELAND V BOSNIA
Here's a reminder of the Northern Ireland team before we get started.
WATCH: O'NEILL
Here are the thoughts of Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill ahead of kick-off...
'BOSNIA EXPECT TO WIN'
Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Robert Prosinecki has managed against Northern Ireland twice previously whilst in charge of Azerbaijan, and lost both times.
However, he is expecting a positive result today.
"We know the Northern Ireland team very well because they have played with almost the same squad in three qualification rounds," he said.
"They are a really good team, but we have a good team with great players and we expect to win."
HOW'S STAT?
Northern Ireland have lost their last two competitive games at Windsor Park (against Germany and Switzerland). They have never lost three straight competitive home matches under Michael O’Neil, and last did so back in June 1995 (run of three successive losses).
'WE WANT TO DRIVE FORWARD'
"The last two campaigns have been extremely positive, qualification for Euro 2016 and the disappointment and the nature of how we lost out in going to the World Cup. We've spoke about that to the players and the necessity to maintain that level and, if possible, drive it forward and improve it. That's our aim."
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has been discussing the Nations League, his squad and the test posed by Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Head for our exclusive interview.
