Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina preview: Michael O'Neill expecting tough clash in Belfast

Michael O'Neill is expecting a tough encounter against Bosnia

Northern Ireland take on Bosnia-Herzegovina at Windsor Park in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday afternoon with Michael O'Neill warning of the dangers the visitors could cause his side.

Northern Ireland, who made it through to the knockout phase of Euro 2016, also come up against Austria in the League B's Group 3.

"It will be a tough game, there is no doubt about that," said O'Neill ahead of the fixture, which is live on Sky Sports Football. "They were unlucky to miss out on a play-off spot for the World Cup finals, like ourselves.

"They lost one game really - it was Cyprus that cost them. They have Miralem Pjanic, who is one of the top midfielders in Europe, and Edin Dzeko, a renowned European striker as well.

"I think they provide a tough, tough game for us with Robert Prosinecki [Bosnia's manager] coming in for his first competitive game - they will prove a very stiff challenge."

Team news

O'Neill must decide who starts in goal in Belfast. The Northern Ireland boss has Trevor Carson, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Michael McGovern to pick from.

Meanwhile, O'Neill must also work out who will lead the line at Windsor Park, with Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce and Will Grigg all in contention to start.

Opta stats

This will be the first meeting in any capacity between Northern Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Northern Ireland have won three of the last six matches when playing a side for the very first time (D1 L2), but haven't won either of the last two instances (0-0 v Panama and 0-3 v Costa Rica)

Following a run of five straight wins, Northern Ireland have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions (D2 L4), a 2-1 win at home against South Korea in March

Northern Ireland have won four of their last six matches at home (L2) keeping three clean sheets. However, they have not shut out the opposition in any of the last three (five goals conceded)

Northern Ireland have lost each of their last two competitive games at Windsor Park (1-3 v Germany and 0-1 v Switzerland). The Green and White Army have never lost three straight competitive home matches under Michael O'Neil, and last did so back in June 1995 (run of three successive losses)

This will be Bosnia's first competitive game since a 2-1 win at Estonia during a World Cup qualifier back in October 2017, winning two of their last six matches since (D3 L1 - all friendlies)

In their last away match, Bosnia-Herzegovina won 3-1 in South Korea, thanks to a hat-trick performance from winger Edin Visca

Bosnia-Herzegovina manager Prosinecki has faced Northern Ireland twice before as a player, both for Yugoslavia, scoring a goal in a 2-0 win at Windsor Park during a qualifier for Euro '92, while also playing in a 4-1 win in the reverse fixture in the same competition

Prosinečki has managed against Northern Ireland twice previously whilst in charge of Azerbaijan; he lost both games in 2018 World Cup qualifying by an aggregate score of 5-0

1:21 English-born goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he does not regret picking to play for Northern Ireland English-born goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he does not regret picking to play for Northern Ireland

Charlie's prediction

Michael O'Neill always tends to get a well organised, well-drilled group, but a lot of his players are hitting the age barrier where you start to worry about them against quality opposition.

They have a lot of pride about them and they look forward to these sort of games where they can surprise you with a performance. They will see these games as real opportunities to get into the higher pots.

However, Edin Dzeko has the outstanding quality in this game and O'Neill's defence will have their work cut out in keeping him quiet.

Charlie predicts: 1-2

