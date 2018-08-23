New York City FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls: David Villa saves points for nine-man hosts

David Villa scored the equaliser for NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

David Villa scored an early second-half equaliser as NYCFC drew 1-1 with the New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium, with the hosts ending the game with nine men.

Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips opened the scoring with his 16th goal this term in the 37th minute with a spectacular sideways header from a Daniel Royer cross.

It was his 12th career goal against NYCFC and 200th career goal in all competition for the Red Bulls.

Villa scored his 10th goal of the season in the 52nd minute with a dinked shot off a backward header from Jo Inge Berget that went into the net after Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles was slow to save. It helped NYCFC move within three points of first-place Atlanta in the Eastern Conference.

New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips celebrates his first half goal (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

Villa's fifth career goal in the Hudson River Derby came 12 minutes after NYCFC went down to 10 men when midfielder Eloi Amagat produced a high tackle on Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski and was shown the red card following a video review.

NYCFC dropped to nine players in the 73rd minute when Ebenezer Ofori was sent off for taking down Wright-Phillips from behind.