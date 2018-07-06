Manchester United and Celtic legends to play in Liam Miller tribute match

Liam Miller passed away in February at the age of 36.

Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are among a host of former stars who will play in a tribute match for the late Liam Miller.

Roy Keane will lead a team of Manchester United old boys into battle with Martin O'Neill's combined Celtic and Republic of Ireland side at Turner's Cross, the home of Cork City, on Tuesday, September 25.

Other United legends set to play in the game include Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam, Louis Saha, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, David May and Louis Saha.

O'Neill's team will include Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Stephen Carr, Kevin Doyle, Keith Andrews, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Kevin Kilbane and Andy Reid.

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill arrive for the funeral of former Celtic and Manchester United footballer Liam Miller

Proceeds from the match, and a gala dinner which will follow it, will be used to help Miller's widow Clare and their three children, and Marymount Hospice, where he died.

The former Celtic, Manchester United and Ireland midfielder lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in February at the age of 36.