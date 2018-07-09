Kenedy to have Newcastle medical ahead of season-long loan from Chelsea

Kenedy enjoyed a productive loan spell at St James' Park last season

Chelsea winger Kenedy will undergo a medical with Newcastle United on Tuesday ahead of a season-long loan move to St James' Park, according to Sky sources.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season with Rafa Benitez's side, scoring two goals in 13 appearances as he helped them to Premier League survival.

Kenedy returned to pre-season training with Chelsea on Monday, but will now travel to Newcastle on Monday evening ahead of the move.

Newcastle are also keen on re-signing Andros Townsend, who left the club in 2016, with Crystal Palace understood to be willing to sell him for around £17m.

However, Sky Sports News understands Kenedy's move is independent of any deal for Townsend.

Kenedy joined Chelsea nearly three years ago from Brazilian side Fluminense, but has played just 27 times for the club.