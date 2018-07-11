The fans' highs and lows as Croatia beat England in World Cup semi-final

We round-up the highs and lows of being both an England and Croatia fan on Wednesday night.

Croatia will face France in their first World Cup final after coming from behind to dash England's dreams with a 2-1 extra-time victory in Moscow.

Kieran Trippier had given England the lead, but goals from Ivan Perisic and then Mario Mandzukic in extra-time broke English hearts.

We had cameras all over the country as the beer flowed and then flew, and we also had an look-out in victorious Croatia.

