LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast - France win the World Cup

Neil Ashton is joined by Matt Dunn and Jason Burt to reflect on France's World Cup victory and the tournament as a whole on the last World Cup Supplement podcast.

Didier Deschamps' side were 4-2 winners against Croatia in the Sunday showpiece, with some standout performances from Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba and more VAR controversy.

The panel chat about France's victory, the performances of their players plus the contribution of technology to the final and if it could have turned the game.

LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast

If you are already a Sunday Supplement podcast subscriber, you will receive the special World Cup Supplement podcast directly to your device.

If not, you can sign up to receive each show via iTunes here.

We will also be publishing each podcast on skysports.com/podcasts

Remember, you can have your say on the big football stories by tweeting @SundaySupp