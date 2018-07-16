Diego Maradona presented as chairman of Dynamo Brest

0:31 Diego Maradona turned up in unusual style for his new job as chairman of Belarus club Dynamo Brest Diego Maradona turned up in unusual style for his new job as chairman of Belarus club Dynamo Brest

Diego Maradona has begun work as chairman of Belarus club Dynamo Brest after signing a three-year contract.

Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning captain arrived in the country after fulfilling his role as a FIFA ambassador at the World Cup. He flew in by private jet and later paraded through the streets on a large jeep.

Dynamo Brest were rescued from bankruptcy two years ago and have never won a league title.

He arrived at Dynamo Brest's stadium in a jeep

It is reported until a couple of years ago the club had so little money that supporters sometimes were asked to raise funds for team jerseys.

But with the arrival of a new investor from the UAE, the club has won two domestic cups and plans to build a new stadium with a capacity of 30,000 fans.

Maradona plans to move to Brest after parting company with Al-Fujairah FC where he was coach of the United Arab Emirates club.

Maradona shows off his skills

"I am not afraid of the challenge, I am not afraid of the serious projects and these people seem very serious to me," he said.

"I needed a challenge, an important project to show that I never stopped working.

"I take it with all the affection of the world, respecting the people who gave me this opportunity.

Maradona was a FIFA ambassador at the World Cup

"We are going to have faith again, to grow together in harmony with a great team, taking the kids out of the academies to prove them and make them great."

Dynamo Brest director of development Viktor Radkov added: "Given the fact that boss Diego will live in Brest, I think people will come from all over the world to watch the games."

Maradona was a controversial figure at the World Cup in neighbouring Russia.

He said Colombia were victims of a "monumental robbery" against England and accused referee Mark Geiger of favouring Gareth Southgate's side.

FIFA "strongly rebuked" the comments and he later apologised.