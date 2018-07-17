Friendly round-up: Watford held by Koln on pre-season tour

Andre Gray scored Watford's first pre-season goal

Andre Gray's first-half goal was not enough for Watford to win as they began pre-season with a 1-1 draw with Koln.

Gray opened the scoring before half-time, but were pegged back when Colombian forward Jhon Cordoba levelled 11 minutes after the restart.

Newcastle's tour of Ireland continued with a 2-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic, courtesy of a goal in each half.

Sean Longstaff put the Magpies ahead three minutes before half-time, but they had to wait until the 86th minute to seal the win, when Christian Atsu converted from the penalty spot.

A goal for new-boy Jordan Rhodes, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday, could not stop Norwich falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Union Berlin.

The German side opened the scoring shortly before the break when midfielder Kenny Redondo netted with just a minute of the first half to go. But Rhodes levelled up with a fine finish 13 minutes into the second half.

The spoils would not be spared, however, as Timm Klose put through his own net 23 minutes from time to give Union the victory.

Marc McNulty's last-minute equaliser earned Reading a 2-2 draw with Turkish Superlig side Besiktas in Austria.

The Scottish forward, who signed for the Royals from Coventry City earlier this summer, was on target as Paul Clement's men mounted a late comeback to pull level in the last six minutes.

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel and Oguzhan Ozyakup, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, gave the Turkish side a commanding lead, but substitute Sam Smith pulled a goal back before McNulty struck in added time.

Aston Villa thumped Walsall 4-1 at the Bescot Stadium, with Conor Hourihane's hat-trick helping them on their way.

The Irishman put the visitors ahead after four minutes, and doubled that lead midway through the opening half, before Glenn Whelan added a third seven minutes before half-time.

Hourihane earned himself the match ball with a third nine minutes after the break, but Jon Guthrie pulled one back for the hosts with 22 minutes to go.

Preston were 5-0 winners over Cobh Ramblers with a four-goal haul before half-time.

A hat-trick for Tom Barkhuizen was sewn up by the interval, with Tom Clarke supplying the other goal, and Preston added to their tally with a fifth late on from Graham Burke.

Sheffield United travelled to near-neighbours Bradford and emerged with a 3-2 victory, secured thanks to Billy Sharp's late winner.

They went ahead early on through John Fleck, while Leon Clarke doubled the lead 10 minutes prior to the interval.

But Jack Payne, who only signed on loan for the Bantams on Monday, pulled a goal back, before Jordan Gibson levelled for the hosts with 10 minutes to play.

The Blades would have the last laugh, however, as Sharp slotted in four minutes later.

Two first-half goals saw Leeds beyond League Two Forest Green in Gloucestershire, as the Whites hung on for a 2-1 victory.

Kemar Roofe put Marcelo Bielsa's men ahead after 16 minutes, and defender Luke Ayling doubled that advantage shortly before the half-hour.

But Dayle Grubb pulled back a goal on the stroke of half-time for the hosts - although they could not find an equaliser after half-time.

Bristol City were frustrated late on as they gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Spanish minnows Linense in Marbella.

The Robins went ahead when Famara Deidhou looped an acrobatic opener over the Linense goalkeeper, and doubled his money 10 minutes after half-time.

But two goals in the last 15 minutes, from Ahmed and Jose Carrasco, gave the Spanish side the draw.

Rotherham United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Sheffield FC.

A dull first half was in stark contrast to the second, where Michael Smith put the visitors ahead three minutes after the break, before later completing his double, while David Ball still had time to add a third late on.

Grant Ward's fifth-minute goal was all that separated Crawley Town and Ipswich, with the Suffolk side leaving Sussex with a 1-0 win.

Brentford also played out a narrow victory over Wycombe at Adams' Park, with Marcus Forss' penalty 15 minutes from time the only thing to separate the two sides.