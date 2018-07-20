Top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time

Liverpool paid a world-record fee to bring Alisson to Anfield - but where does he rank among the Premier League's most expensive signings?

1. Paul Pogba - £93.25m, Juventus to Manchester United

Pogba's return to Manchester United after four years at Juventus caused a social media frenzy. #POGBACK trended worldwide as the midfielder completed a then world-record move. The Frenchman has had his critics at Old Trafford, but he will look to silence his Premier League doubters after playing a key part in France's World Cup success.

=2. Romelu Lukaku - £75m, Everton to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho forked out £75m for Lukaku last summer, with the Belgian going on to score 16 Premier League goals, adding a further 11 in cup competitions. The 25-year-old remains United's greatest threat up front, and he will be charged with spearheading the club's bid for trophies after finishing last season empty-handed.

Virgil van Dijk arrived at Liverpool in January as the world's most expensive defender

=2. Virgil van Dijk - £75m, Southampton to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp answered the calls to bring in defensive reinforcements by signing Van Dijk in January. It came a whole transfer window later than expected after Southampton complained Liverpool had made an illegal approach for the centre-back, but the Dutchman eventually sealed the switch. The £75m fee saw him become the world's most expensive defender.

4. Alvaro Morata - £70m, Real Madrid to Chelsea

Chelsea signed Morata on a five-year contract from Real Madrid last summer for a club-record deal which could eventually rise to £70m. The striker started brightly at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in his opening six Premier League games, but endured a tough end to the season, finding the net just once in 2018.

After a strong start to Premier League life, Alvaro Morata scored just one league goal last season from January onwards

5. Alisson Becker - £67m, Roma to Liverpool

Six months after breaking the bank for Van Dijk, Liverpool also smashed the world-record fee for a goalkeeper when bringing in Alisson from Roma for a fee Sky Sports News understands to be £67m - surpassing the £34.7m Manchester City paid in 2017 to sign Ederson. The Brazil No 1 played every minute of his nation's World Cup campaign, while he also featured in the 7-6 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in last season's Champions League semi-finals.

6. Fred - £61.2m, Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester United

Sky Sports News understands the initial fee for Fred was in the region of £52m, with bonuses taking the deal to around £61.2m. The Brazil midfielder penned a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with an option to a further year, and cited the chance to work under Mourinho as an "opportunity not to be missed".

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 10 Premier League goals in 13 games in his first half-season at Arsenal

=7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £60m, Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal

A Deadline Day special back in January. The club-record £60m fee Arsenal spent on Aubameyang sparked a striker merry-go-round, with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi joining Dortmund on loan, which in turn paved the way for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud to join Chelsea. Arsenal fans will hope Aubameyang picks up where he left off last season, having scored 10 times in 13 Premier League appearances.

=7. Riyad Mahrez - £60m, Leicester to Manchester City

After four failed bids in the January transfer window, Premier League champions Manchester City finally completed the signing of Mahrez from Leicester for a club-record £60m. A key member of Leicester's shock title triumph in 2015/16, the Algerian provides Pep Guardiola with another attacking option as the club chase glory at home and in Europe.

Riyad Mahrez finally became a Man City player in July, six months after four failed bids for the winger

8. Angel Di Maria – £59.7m, Real Madrid to Manchester United

Manchester United looked to have pulled off a stunning signing when they broke the British transfer record to bring Real Madrid's Di Maria to Old Trafford. However, despite the 2014 Champions League final man of the match shining in his early games for United – scoring three times in a four-game spell at the start of the 2014/15 season – Di Maria's form quickly deserted him and, unsettled in Manchester, he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain for £44.3m in 2015.

9. Aymeric Laporte - £57m, Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City

Man City bolstered their defence in January when signing Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for £57m, which was then a club record. The Frenchman was in and out of the City side after he joined, but he will look to convince Guardiola he is worthy of a regular starting spot when their title defence begins in August.

Kevin De Bruyne has gone from Chelsea reject to becoming Manchester City's talisman

10. Kevin De Bruyne – £54.5m, Wolfsburg to Manchester City

Few would have predicted De Bruyne would return to the Premier League as one of the most expensive transfers in British history when he left Chelsea for Wolfsburg in January 2014. However, the Belgian has since become one of the best playmakers in the world, playing an instrumental role in City's Premier League triumph last season. With his stock forever rising, the £54.5m fee now looks a bargain.