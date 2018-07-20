Transfer Talk: Will Alisson turn Liverpool into Premier League title contenders?

0:45 Liverpool were right to spend a world-record fee for a goalkeeper on Alisson, Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright tells the Transfer Talk podcast Liverpool were right to spend a world-record fee for a goalkeeper on Alisson, Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright tells the Transfer Talk podcast

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Pete Graves is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

The panel discuss Liverpool's record-breaking signing of Brazil No 1 Alisson and the possible knock-on effects following his arrival at Anfield, including the futures of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Click here to listen and subscribe via iTunes.

New Everton manager Marco Silva is yet to add to his squad, but could that be about to change? The panel provide an update on the Toffees' pursuit of a Brazilian winger.

Chelsea's new head coach Maurizio Sarri may have admitted transfers do not interest him - but there is news of another of his old guard following him to Stamford Bridge after Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli. But could the arrival of this Serie A man spell the end of two Chelsea careers?

Click here to listen to the Transfer Talk podcast.

Sky Sports News' north east reporter Keith Downie joins resident Geordie Pete in the studio for an in-depth look into a "stand-off" at Newcastle and what it means for the future of Rafael Benitez.

The best of the rest includes transfer updates on Burnley, Brighton, Bournemouth, Stoke and Derby.

And there's your listener questions too!