David de Gea will prove to critics he is the world's best goalkeeper, says Man Utd team-mate Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera insists David de Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world, despite a difficult World Cup, and expects him to prove it this season.

De Gea committed a high-profile error in Spain's opening game of the tournament - a 3-3 draw with Portugal - when he let a Cristiano Ronaldo shot squirm past him.

That led to De Gea receiving criticism in his native Spain but Herrera is confident United's four-time player of the year will shrug it off.

David De Gea failed to stop Cristiano Ronaldo's tame shot against Portugal

"I don't care what the critics say," Herrera said. "He is the best goalkeeper in the world, by far, and he will show it again.

"When you are the best goalkeeper in the world and you don't make those amazing saves, everyone is going to talk.

"When I don't play very well, I don't get that criticism because I am not one of the best in the world, but he is, so it's normal and he will cope with it."

De Gea has long been a fan favourite at Old Trafford, even after nearing joining Real Madrid in 2015, and Herrera is confident that will continue.

"They are very loyal. They have already shown that to him and he knows he's going to get them back," Herrera said.

"We are very relaxed because he is going to show again that he is the best in the world and he will give us again eight or 10 points this season.

"I remember that difficult summer when everyone was talking about Real Madrid and he played the first game at Old Trafford and everyone was singing his name and he told me: 'This is amazing, they are the best.'"

De Gea is still enjoying time off after his World Cup exploits, along with many of United's other established players.

That has led to opportunities for a number of young players on United's preseason tour of the United States.

Demetri Mitchell, Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood all featured in United's 1-1 draw with Club America in their opening game and Herrera has been impressed by their contributions.

"They are very good. They are training fantastic," Herrera said. "This club - one of the things I like the most is that we give a lot of importance to the academy.

"Not every team in the Premier League can say the same. We are the biggest club in the Premier League but we give a lot of importance to the academy."

Tahith Chong impressed on his senior debut against Club America

Dutch forward Chong caught the eye against Club America as he helped set up United's goal and Herrera revealed he has been one of a number of impressive performers in training.

"I like him because he is very brave. When he trains he is not scared of trying new things and taking people on in one-on-ones. He wants to learn and he listens a lot in training.

"I am also very surprised about [James] Garner. Angel also has a lot of quality and the striker [Greenwood], I didn't know he was 16 years old and he was fighting against men, so I am very confident and I hope one day that they kick our ass out of the club. That will show that the club is doing the right things."