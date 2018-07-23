Preston 2-3 Burnley: Dwight McNeil scores late winner as Clarets strike late

Aaron Lennon scored for the second pre-season game in succession for Burnley

Burnley edged out rivals Preston 3-2 in a high-scoring pre-season friendly as they build-up to their Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen.

The Clarets secured victory with six minutes to go when Dwight McNeil struck, but they had to come from behind after Josh Harrop had put the hosts ahead from Sean Maguire's assist (22).

Aaron Lennon restored parity only a minute later in front of the watching Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, with the two sides meeting in the first leg of their Europa League second-qualifying-round tie at Pittodrie on Thursday.

McInnes may have taken some comfort from a largely first-choice Burnley side being restricted by their Sky Bet Championship hosts until they made wholesale changes 10 minutes after the break.

Dan Agyei put Burnley in front for the first time with 18 minutes remaining, but Callum Robinson levelled almost instantly before McNeil's late winner.

A game between two old foes was played at an unsurprisingly high tempo, but Preston were indebted to goalkeeper Declan Rudd for not falling behind as he made a superb two-handed save to deny Lennon.

Within moments Maguire had picked out Harrop, who fired in at the far post, but Lennon got his reward with a second bite of the cherry moments later to level up after Jeff Hendrick's effort had been blocked on the line.

Both sides exchanged half-chances before the break, but after the interval, a youthful Burnley side took the lead.

Agyei had already had a header saved, but made no mistake from Jon Walters' cross to power an effort beyond Rudd.

But Preston drew level when Maguire turned provider again, splitting the Burnley defence apart with a slide-rule pass which Robinson was first to react to, before beating substitute goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

With Preston pushing for a late equaliser and Robinson and Maguire both seeing efforts saved, it was Burnley who snatched the win when McNeil's calm finish found the back of the net late on.