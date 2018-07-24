Transfer Talk: Can Maurizio Sarri lure Anthony Martial to Chelsea?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Ed Draper is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge and Sky Sports football writer Adam Bate to chat about the latest moves in the transfer market.

The panel discuss why Chelsea have joined the race to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United, and whether the signing of Alexis Sanchez was worth losing the young forward for Jose Mourinho.

Click here to listen and subscribe via iTunes.

United have been interested in signing Willian from Chelsea, but the Blues have had to fend off a third bid from another club for the Brazilian. The panel decided whether or not it is the right time to go.

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers joins the podcast following a week away in Portugal at Everton's pre-season training camp.

Click here to listen to the Transfer Talk podcast.

He reveals details of "six out, four in" as Marco Silva rings the changes at the club - but was the new Everton boss right to spend £40m on Richarlison?

The Best of the Rest features a potential arrival and departure for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool - as well as news from Rangers, Celtic, Cardiff, Leicester, Southampton, Bournemouth, West Ham, Fulham, Stoke, Wolves and West Brom!