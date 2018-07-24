Harry Kane, Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's player award

Harry Kane won the World Cup Golden Boot

Tottenham's Harry Kane, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea's Eden Hazard are among the names shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's player award.

Kane fired England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years in Russia - scoring six goals to take home the Golden Boot. He also netted 30 Premier League goals for Spurs as they finished third.

Salah scored 44 goals and registered 14 assists in his debut season at Anfield as Liverpool reached the Champions League final and finished fourth in the league.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner also took Egypt to their first World Cup in over 25 years.

Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne were key figures for club and country

De Bruyne won the Premier League with Pep Guardiola's record-breaking team - surpassing the 100-point barrier for the first time in history - and claimed the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Alongside that, he and Hazard played key roles as Belgium came third in the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Hazard also lifted the FA Cup with Chelsea, scoring in the final against Manchester United at Wembley, but struggled in the league finishing in fifth.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both impressed for their clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo has also made the list after helping Real Madrid win an unprecedented third succesvie Champions League crown - finishing as the competition's highest scorer with 15 goals.

Lionel Messi is another candidate for the award having led Barcelona to a league and cup double. The Argentina international also finished the campaign as the highest scorer in Europe's top five leagues with 34 goals.

Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane have all received recognition after winning the World Cup with France in Russia.

Mbappe, 19, also won the league and cup double in France - scoring 21 goals and assisting 15 times in his debut season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Griezmann led Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory and Varane lifted the Champions League with Real.

Neymar misses out while Kylian Mbappe is included

Another nominee is Luka Modric who took Croatia to their first ever World Cup final as well as playing a key role in Real Madrid's historic Champions League victory.

The notable absence from the shortlist is the world's most expensive player Neymar, who won the French league and cup double with PSG. He got 28 goals and 16 assists despite missing the majority of the back end of the season through injury.

Shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Real Madrid CF/Juventus FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium,/Manchester City FC)

Antoine Griezmann (France/Atlético Madrid)

Eden Hazard (Belgium/Chelsea FC)

Harry Kane (England/Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain FC)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/FC Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Croatia/Real Madrid CF)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool FC)

Raphael Varane (France/Real Madrid CF)