Friendlies round-up: Wins for West Ham and Huddersfield, Cardiff suffer defeat

Felipe Anderson made his West Ham debut on Wednesday

West Ham picked up a comfortable 3-1 friendly win against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, but Cardiff were beaten 2-1 by Rotherham.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini gave starts to new signings Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena and the Hammers took the lead after 10 minutes as Michail Antonio made a great run down the right flank before slotting the ball home.

Marko Arnautovic scored his fourth goal in three pre-season friendlies just before the half-hour mark, slotting home from an Arthur Masuaku cutback before Robert Snodgrass - who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa - netted the third in the 84th minute.

But Villa did grab one back two minutes later as a powerful effort from 19-year-old Andre Green flew past Adrian.

Huddersfield were also victorious in their match against Ligue 1 side Lyon, winning 3-1, but they did go behind five minutes after the break as Maxwel Cornet rounded Ben Hamer before slotting home.

But Terence Kongolo levelled things up in the 68th minute as he tapped home from Philip Billing's downwards header before a late Laurent Depoitre double (80, 89) rounded off the victory for the Terriers.

Cardiff suffered defeat at the hands of Sky Bet League One side Rotherham, as Neil Warnock's former side beat their Premier League opponents 2-1.

Steve Mounie of Huddersfield jumps a tackle against Lyon

The Bluebirds went ahead in the 13th minute as Josh Murphy scored before Matt Palmer powered home a superb header from John Taylor's cross.

Rotherham won the game late in the second half as Kyle Vassell held the ball up well before playing in Michael Smith (78), who curled a lovely effort into the far corner.

Stoke and Wolves are moving in opposite league directions this season, but there was little to separate them in their friendly as they played out a goalless draw.

Benik Afobe lined up for Stoke against his parent club while Peter Crouch and Saido Berahino also made appearances for the Potters but, despite chances for both sides, neither could find the winning goal.

Leicester were also held to a 0-0 with Turkish side Akhisarspor in Austria. Danny Ward featured for the Foxes following his move from Liverpool, playing the first half and he did well to stop forward Yevgen Seleznov.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff suffered defeat to his former side Rotherham

Leonardo Ulloa also put a header on the underside of the crossbar in the second half but Claude Puel's side could not find the back of the net.

Frank Lampard's Derby picked up a 1-0 win against Coventry with a bullet header from Bradley Johnson deciding the match. They could have won by more, but Tom Lawrence's penalty was saved by Liam O'Brien in the second half.

Norwich cruised into a 3-0 first-half lead against Luton with goals from Grant Hanley, Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki. The Hatters netted in the second period through Luke Gambin as the game ended 3-1.

Nottingham Forest were 1-0 winners against Scunthorpe with Ryan Yates scoring in the 24th minute while Chesterfield and Wigan played out a 1-1 draw. Will Grigg opened the scoring in the first half before Jerome Binnom-Williams levelled things up in the 67th minute.