Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United's US tour to be with pregnant girlfriend

Anthony Martial is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford this summer

Anthony Martial has been allowed to leave Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA so he can be with his pregnant girlfriend.

Sky Sports News understands Martial has told United manager Jose Mourinho that he wants to leave the club, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund keen to sign him.

More to follow...