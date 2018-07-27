James Milner says Liverpool players must ease pressure on Mohamed Salah

Mohammed Salah scored 44 goals in 52 Liverpool games last season

James Milner says Liverpool players must share the goalscoring burden with Mohamed Salah as the Egypt international looks to repeat the heroics of his debut campaign at Anfield.

Salah scored 44 goals in 52 games last season, picking up a host of individual awards - including the Premier League Golden Boot - as Liverpool finished fourth in the league and enjoyed a run to the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract earlier this month, needed just 52 seconds to score in his first pre-season appearance when coming off the bench against Manchester City.

As Salah looks to continue that form into his second season at Anfield, Milner says the team must help ease the pressure on the forward.

"The best players in the world aren't known because they just did it in one season, they do it over and over again," Milner said.

"He is more than capable of doing that. There is pressure when you have had one good year to deliver again but he is a top player. He's shown that. He's going to keep on improving.

"We need to keep improving as a side with him as well, and make sure that all the pressure is not on his shoulders to deliver goals and get us out of tough situations.

"It's down to all of us to help him be the best player he can and do that as part of a team."

Liverpool's pre-season continues with a friendly against Manchester United on Saturday, while their league campaign kicks off on Sunday, August 12, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

