MLS round-up: Seattle Sounders too strong for New York City

Last Updated: 30/07/18 7:59am
1:31
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a hat-trick as LA Galaxy beat Orlando in a seven-goal thriller.
New York City, second in the East, suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field in the MLS on Sunday night.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 1-0 half-time lead and Gustav Svensson's long-range screamer doubled their advantage early in the second period.

Jesus Medina pulled one back, but Harry Shipp made the game safe late on.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick earned the Los Angeles Galaxy a 4-3 win over Orlando City.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward turned on the style in the second half for his first hat-trick since moving to Major League Soccer.

Gustav Svensson celebrates after scoring Seattle Sounders' second goal against New York City FC
Cristian Higuita's well-worked opener was cancelled out by Giovani dos Santos, but Michael Ciani's own goal put Orlando ahead for a second time just before half-time.

Dos Santos crossed for Ibrahimovic to equalise two minutes after the restart, but Dom Dwyer's header made it 3-2 to Orlando.

Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy were not finished, though, as the Swede levelled once more with a diving header before firing home a crisp right-footed winner.

He now has 15 goals in 17 games in America, with the Galaxy unbeaten in nine and third in the Western Conference.

