Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss MLS All-Star Game against Juventus

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the match against his former club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the MLS All-Star match against Juventus on Thursday.

LA Galaxy announced this is due to the club's three matches in a week and the travelling involved if Ibrahimovic went to Atlanta for the All-Star game.

Live MLS Live on

The former Sweden international was voted into the All-Star game by fans. In 17 games with Galaxy, Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals and made six assists, including his first MLS hat-trick against Orlando City on Monday.

"I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs," Ibrahimovic told the club.

1:31 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a treble as LA Galaxy beat Orlando in a seven-goal thriller Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a treble as LA Galaxy beat Orlando in a seven-goal thriller

"I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs".

MLS policy rules any player selected for the All-Star match that chooses not to participate must miss their club's next game, meaning the striker will also sit out Galaxy's following match against Colorado Rapids on August 4.

The MLS All-Star match is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on August 2 (Thursday 12.45am BST).