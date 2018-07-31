John Terry watches Marseille training in Portugal

0:51 John Terry has visited Marseille's training camp in Portugal John Terry has visited Marseille's training camp in Portugal

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has visited Marseille's pre-season training camp in Portugal.

The 37-year-old has yet to decide his next move after leaving Aston Villa but denied he had retired on his social media account earlier this month.

Terry, who has been doing his UEFA coaching badges, took time out of his holiday to watch the Ligue 1 club prepare for their new season.

The former Chelsea captain was reunited with former team-mate Jordan Amavi - they were together at Aston Villa very briefly before the Frenchman left for Marseille last August.

Terry's last match was the Championship final defeat to Fulham at Wembley

Terry has not played a match since Villa's Championship play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley in May.

He has been linked with moves to the MLS and China.