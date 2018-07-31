Curtis Tilt hands in Blackpool transfer request amid Ipswich interest
Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt has handed in a transfer request in the hope it will force through a move to Ipswich, according to Sky sources.
Ipswich are understood to have made an offer in the region of £700,000 for the 26-year-old centre-back.
Blackpool have not yet accepted the offer despite Sky sources being told the club had previously indicated they would let Tilt leave Bloomfield Road this summer.
Tilt impressed under Gary Bowyer last term in his first season in the Football League, missing only two League One games through suspension and finishing the campaign with 45 appearances.
Blackpool's opening game of the League One season will see them visit newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
