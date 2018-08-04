Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Monaco: Thomas Tuchel's side equal Trophee des Champions record

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling sixth consecutive Trophee des Champions title

Paris Saint-Germain secured a record-equalling sixth consecutive Trophee des Champions title with a 4-0 victory over Monaco.

The Ligue 1 curtain-raiser was played in Shenzhen, China, but a far-flung destination did nothing to alter PSG's dominance of the French game.

Goals from Angel Di Maria and Christopher Nkunku in a seven-minute period in the first half set the reigning champions on their way before Timothy Weah and a late second from Di Maria made sure.

It was an impressive way for new boss Thomas Tuchel to secure his first piece of silverware with the club, particularly given the former Borussia Dortmund manager was unable to call on a number of star names.

Di Maria scored in PSG's win

Kylian Mbappe is still on a post-World Cup break while Edinson Cavani missed out through injury and Neymar was only on the bench.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, started the game while 18-year-old Weah, Nkunku and Di Maria formed a front three.

This was the second successive Trophee des Champions clash between PSG and Monaco, with the capital side winning 2-1 12 months ago to begin a season where they swept the domestic honours.

Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco were missing Radamel Falcao following his World Cup exploits and their hopes of avoiding a seventh successive loss to PSG were soon looking forlorn.

Christopher Nkunku (R) celebrates with Stanley Pierre N'Soki

Di Maria scored the opener in the 33rd minute and Nkunku doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

Leonardo Jardim reacted with a double half-time substitution, sending on Keita Balde and 18-year-old Sofiane Diop in place of Samuel Grandsir and Pele.

They could not mount a comeback, though, and Weah scored his first senior goal in the 67th minute before Di Maria grabbed his second in stoppage time.

With their sixth successive success in the competition, PSG matched the all-conquering Lyon side from 2002-07.