Ashley Barnes expected to be named in Austria squad for first time

Austria head coach Franco Foda watched Ashley Barnes during the Premier League last season

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes is expected to be named in the Austria squad for the first time next month, according to Sky sources

Barnes, who scored nine Premier League goals last season for the Clarets, qualifies for selection through his grandmother and Sky Sports News understand he will accept the call-up when it comes.

The Bath-born striker was scouted by Austria head coach Franco Foda during last season's Premier League but a selection was held up because he did not hold an Austrian passport.

Austria will play Sweden in a friendly on September 6 in Vienna before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in a UEFA Nations League match, while they will meet Northern Ireland on October 12.

Barnes played once for Austria at U20 level in 2008 but having played non-league football 11 years ago for Paulton Rovers, he appears set for senior international recognition.

