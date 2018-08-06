WATCH: Should Alfredo Morelos have been sent off in Rangers' first game of the season?

Alfredo Morelos' season got off to a sour note only 12 minutes into Rangers' first league game - but should he have seen red?

The Colombia striker was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy for a kick at Aberdeen defender Craig McKenna, which was spotted by the assistant referee and earned him the first red card of his professional career.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Commons called the decision "very harsh" but scolded Morelos for giving McKenna a decision to make on the first weekend of the season, and pending a possible appeal he will now miss the Gers' next three games.

Manager Steven Gerrard said after the game his side may look to have the decision overturned, but echoed Commons' thoughts, while Derek McInnes felt he could have "no complaints" over his dismissal.

Do you think Morelos should have been sent off? Click play on the video above and see for yourself.