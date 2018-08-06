LISTEN: The Debate podcast with Jamie Redknapp, Danny Murphy and Laura Woods

Listen to the latest episode of The Debate

The Debate returns for a new season as Laura Woods is joined by Danny Murphy and Jamie Redknapp to preview the new Premier League campaign.

It has been an exciting summer with many clubs strengthening and some talented mangers arriving on English shores, plus the success of England at the World Cup.

The panel looked at Manchester City and their title defence, asking if they can win the Premier League for a second successive season or will it be Liverpool's time for some silverware?

Tottenham are yet to spend any money in the transfer window, and the former professionals discuss if they can still compete without reinforcements.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United also come under the spotlight after a turbulent pre-season while Maurizio Sarri's potential impact at Chelsea is also up for debate.

Finally, with two Premier League greats in Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard now in management, the panel discussed their contrasting fortunes after their first league games.

