Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:33 Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin. Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea are facing a battle to keep goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian missed training in an attempt to push through a move to Real Madrid.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has finally got his number one transfer target by completing the loan signing of Salomon Rondon from West Brom, with Dwight Gayle heading in the opposite direction for a season in the Championship.

Great Britain pose with their gold medals after winning the 4 x 100m Medley Relay at the European Championships

Aston Villa made a winning start to their Championship campaign by beating Hull City 3-1 at the KCOM Stadium.

Celtic have discovered who they could face in the next round of the Champions League play-off stage. Brendan Rodgers' side could play either Molde or MOL Vidi FC of Hungary if they beat AEK Athens.

There was another gold medal for Adam Peaty at the European Championships in Glasgow, plus the latest from Ben Stokes' trial for affray.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up ...