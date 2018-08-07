Brighton sign winger Anders Dreyer from Danish side Esbjerg

Brighton sign Anders Dreyer from Esbjerg (Paul Hazlewood/BHAFC.)

Brighton have completed the signing of winger Anders Dreyer from Danish Superliga side Esbjerg, for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old will link up with Albion's U23 squad ahead of the new Premier League 2 season, which kicks off against Liverpool on Friday.

U23 coach Simon Rusk told the club's website: "We are delighted to welcome Anders to the club.

"He arrives here on the back of a prolific first full season in the Danish first division, in which he topped the scoring charts and helped Esbjerg win promotion back to the Superliga.

"I'm looking forward to working with Anders this season, and helping him continue his development here with us."

Bramming-born Dreyer made his debut for Esbjerg in April 2017, and became a regular in the first team last season, scoring 18 goals - including a hat-trick in the second leg of a promotion play-off.

