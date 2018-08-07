Real Madrid sign Eidur Gudjohnsen's son, Andri Lucas

Eidur Gudjohnsen captained Iceland at Euro 2016 - their first major tournament

Real Madrid have signed Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen, the son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The 16-year-old - who also plays as a striker - has joined the European champions from fellow Spanish side Espanyol.

Andri Lucas confirmed the move on Instagram, writing: "Very excited and pleased to announce that I have signed with Real Madrid! Looking forward to the future."

As well as spells with Chelsea and Barcelona, Eidur Gudjohnsen also played for Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur.

He played 255 times for Chelsea and 114 times for Real's rivals Barcelona, scoring a total of 95 goals during the times he spent at both clubs.

Another of his sons, Sveinn Aron, joined Italian side Spezia in the summer transfer window.

