Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher recreate Ruben Neves' goal

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both attempted to recreate Ruben Neves' wonder goal for Wolves against Derby on the Premier League Launch Show... with varying degrees of success.

Neville and Carragher were eager to test themselves after listening to Neves' advice.

Neves' long-range strike against Derby in April helped to edge Wolves closer to promotion from the Championship, but the Portuguese midfielder admitted that it resulted from a poor first touch.

He said: "The ball came from a corner, if I lose the ball there we have four defenders in the box… it was a bad touch because the ball goes behind me!"

Just as Neves did in that game, Neville and Carragher had to flick a bouncing ball up into the air before volleying it towards the top corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

Watch the video above to see who managed to score and keep an eye out for an interesting celebration...

