Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Weekend’s shows on Sky Sports

The Premier League is back! Find out who is on Sky Sports this weekend with plenty of live football, including Manchester United v Leicester, Newcastle v Tottenham, Liverpool v West Ham and Arsenal v Manchester City.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester United v Leicester

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Friday 7pm

The 2019/19 Premier League season gets underway as Manchester United host Leicester at Old Trafford on the Friday Night Football. Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville for the season opener.

Man Utd vs Leicester Live on

Newcastle v Tottenham

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday 11.30am

The opening weekend of the Premier League continues on Saturday lunchtime as Newcastle meet Tottenham at St James' Park. It's a repeat of the opening weekend fixture from 2017, which Spurs won 2-0. Kelly Cates will be joined in the studio by Jamie Redknapp, Shola Ameobi and Robbie Keane.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Live on

Liverpool v West Ham

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 12.30pm

The first Renault Super Sunday sees Liverpool get their Premier League campaign underway against big-spending West Ham at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's men will be hoping to start with three points against the Hammers having won both the league meetings between the two sides last year. Laura Woods and Jamie Redknapp will be at Anfield for updates throughout the afternoon.

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

Arsenal v Manchester City

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 3.30pm

The Unai Emery era begins at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal take on champions Manchester City in the Premier League. These sides met three times last year, with City winning on all three occasions. Will things be different this time around? David Jones is with Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher and Alex Scott in the studio, while Martin Tyler and Gary Neville are on commentary duty at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Man City Live on

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Derby vs Leeds Live on

Also on Sky Sports this weekend...

Hearts v Celtic - Scottish Premiership (Sky Sports Football, Saturday 12pm)

Derby v Leeds United - Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday 5.15pm)

Sevilla v Barcelona - Spanish Super Cup (Sky Sports Football, Sunday 9pm)

DC United v Orlando City - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Monday 1am)

Hearts vs Celtic Live on

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy return to welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from the Sky Sports Studios.

Joining them for the season opener is England legend Paul Gascoigne, Joe Thomas from The Inbetweeners and the Blossoms, who will be performing live. Also on the show, Tubes meets Frank Lampard.

Soccer AM Live on

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday 12pm, Sky Sports Football, 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League, 3.15pm

Jeff Stelling and co return with Soccer Saturday as they reflect on the big talking points from the week and look ahead to the upcoming action.

The Premier League is back and so are pundits Matt Le Tissier, Paul Merson, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas. Le Tiss will be covering Huddersfield v Chelsea, while Merse will be watching Bournemouth v Cardiff. Thommo will be keeping an eye on the London derby between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage and Charlie is overseeing Watford v Brighton.

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live on

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, Sunday 9.30am

Joining Neil Ashton on this week's show are Martin Samuel (chief sports writer, Daily Mail), Sam Wallace (chief football writer, The Telegraph) and Vaishali Bhardwaj (sports journalist, Evening Standard).

The panel of journalists will analyse the weekend's Premier League action so far and get stuck into the big topics before looking ahead to Renault Super Sunday.

The Sunday Supplement Live on

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am

Join Kammy, Ben Shepherd and guests on the sofa for a round-up of all the latest football news and goals..