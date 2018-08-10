Soccer Saturday pundits reveal their Sky Sports Fantasy Football line-ups

Soccer Saturday pundits pick their Sky Sports Fantasy Football XIs

The Soccer Saturday pundits have provided us with their Sky Sports Fantasy Football line-ups, but who they are backing to deliver this season?

Harry Kane (£13m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) are considered the most valuable options in this season's Sky Sports Fantasy Football valuations, prompting the pundits to look elsewhere for value in their respective sides.

The Premier League campaign kicks off with Friday's night's clash between Manchester United and Leicester, live on Sky Sports Premier League, but you can still enter your team up until 12.30pm on Saturday to rack up points from the remainder of the weekend and compete for the £50k jackpot.

Here's who the Soccer Saturday pundits have picked in their sides...

Phil Thompson's Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI

I've got to go for Alisson Becker in goal after picking him as the best buy of the transfer window. Hopefully he's the missing part of the puzzle for Liverpool's title hopes this season.

I've also got to have Virgil van Dijk in there and I think Naby Keita will also be an excellent buy, providing goals and assists from behind the front three.

Then I'm hedging my bets on Mohamed Salah having another remarkable season by getting Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero in my side. They've shown the sort of consistency that hopefully Mo can go on to produce.

Matt Le Tissier's Sky Sports Fantasy Football team

Matt Le Tissier's Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI

I'm also expecting Alisson to have a big impact and, surprising to some, I've also got Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

I fancy Alexis Sanchez to have a big season after finally having a rest, then I've gone for the Wolves stars Diogo Jota and Ruben Nevez at very reasonable prices.

I'm still recovering from Southampton's relegation battle but Craig Armstrong looks an excellent addition and Ryan Bertrand will be out to prove a point after missing the World Cup.

Paul Merson's Sky Sports Fantasy Football team

Paul Merson's Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI

I've picked out Jorginho as the summer's best buy and I think he could be mine as well with all the passing bonus points he should pick up.

I'm not sure how my defence would get on in real life but they should offer up plenty of attacking threat, then I'm hoping Ryan Sessegnon and Diogo Jota can bring their Sky Bet Championship form into the Premier League.

As for my strike force, I fancy Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to challenge Harry Kane for the Golden Boot so they should provide me with plenty of goals.

Charlie Nicholas' Sky Sports Fantasy Football team

Charlie Nicholas' Sky Sports Fantasy Football XI

I'm hopeful of big things from Arsenal under Unai Emery. I expect Alex-Maitland Niles (£6.9m) to be given a chance, while the two strikers should feed off each other and score plenty of goals. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored 10 goals in 13 goals last season, so he should be contesting for the Golden Boot. I think under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, David Luiz will flourish again.

David de Gea is the most expensive goalkeeper but is justifiable after his 18 clean sheets, two more than his nearest challenger, Ederson. Conor Coady could be a bargain buy for Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses. Partnering Willy Boly last season, the pair kept 24 clean sheets in the Sky Bet Championship.

I also think Marco Silva's attack-minded approach at Everton will benefit Cenk Tosun, who will look for service from new signings Richarlison and Bernard. Leroy Sane's 10 goals and 15 assists last year speaks for itself given his limited playing time, while Kenedy slots in the last position, someone who I think made a real impact on Tyneside last year, and thrived under Rafael Benitez.

