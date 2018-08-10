Michy Batshuayi to leave Chelsea and join Valencia on loan

Michy Batshuayi is heading out on his second loan spell since moving to Chelsea

Valencia have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan until the end of the season.

The move comes just hours after Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri admitted his squad was too large and he was willing to allow some of his fringe players to leave before the end of the month.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea two years ago from Marseille, and wrote himself into Stamford Bridge folklore when he scored a late winning goal at West Bromwich Albion to secure the 2016/17 Premier League title.

However, the Belgium international has never managed to nail down a regular starting place at Chelsea, and was loaned to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season.

His departure leaves Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham as the recognised first-team strikers Sarri has to work with this season.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.