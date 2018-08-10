LISTEN: Friday Night Football podcast from Manchester United v Leicester

Friday Night Football podcast - August 10

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse Manchester United's 2-1 win against Leicester on Friday Night Football.

Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw scored for United - the latter netting his first senior goal - before Jamie Vardy nodded home in added time to set up a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

It was an interesting opening penalty from Pogba, who took a long, stuttering run-up before hammering home, and the technique was analysed by Carragher and Neville after the game.

There was also a look at United's summer transfer business as well as the performance of Luke Shaw, who joined the presenting team live to discuss the game.

Leicester's performance also came under the microscope, with Harry Maguire and James Maddison also on the show to take a look at their contributions.

