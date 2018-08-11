Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must tighten defence after Everton draw

1:35 Wolves 2-2 Everton Wolves 2-2 Everton

Nuno Santo says there are a "lot of things" that need to improve after Wolves' 2-2 draw with 10-man Everton at Molineux.

Wolves were fortunate to earn a point in the end, despite playing with a man advantage for more than 45 minutes against the Toffees following Phil Jagielka's sending off.

The Portuguese coach declared himself pleased enough with his side's performance, but admitted they would have to improve in the rest of their first season back in the Premier League for six years.

Nuno said: "It was a tough game and we expected a tough game, of course. A game that we were always chasing and that requires a lot of energy. At the same time, the team showed a lot of character. That's part of our idea. Coming back, trying to find solutions.

Benfica loanee Raul Jimenez grabbed a debut goal for Wolves

"It requires a lot of energy and character to chase. You must find solutions but at the same time you must keep the balance in defence. It is very tough to play against 10 men.

"At home, honestly, I think we cannot concede two goals. We must improve. One of the things we had last season was clean sheets. This is the first step in the game, you have to be organised in defence.

"We cannot make the mistake of thinking that the next time it will be easier. It's not. You control the game but the space is not there and Everton defend. But it was a fantastic atmosphere and there were lots of positive things.

"My players always take lessons from the game, positive and negative. This is the process of building a team. The season started today and we have a long way to go. We will be working hard because there are a lot of things we need to correct."