Kyle Lafferty committed to Hearts for now amid interest from Rangers

3:38 Kyle Lafferty reflects on life at Hearts, his winner and his future Kyle Lafferty reflects on life at Hearts, his winner and his future

Kyle Lafferty insists he will carry on giving everything for Hearts unless his club and Rangers can negotiate a deal for the striker.

The Tynecastle club rejected a £200,000 Gers bid for the Northern Ireland international last month, as the Light Blues seek to return the 30-year-old to Ibrox for a second spell, having played there between 2008 and 2012.

Lafferty showed his worth to the Jambos by scoring the only goal of a fierce Premiership game against Celtic at Tynecastle.

"All I can do is keep on working hard," he told Sky Sports News. "When I play, I try and score goals and I'm just leaving it up to the two clubs.

1:47 Highlights of Hearts 1-0 Celtic Highlights of Hearts 1-0 Celtic

"I think I have to respect Hearts and continue to work hard. I owe the club and the fans performances week in, week out.

"If it comes to a time they agree something obviously that's it - it's up to them. All I have to do now is keep on playing and working hard and we'll see where it takes me.

"It's up to the two clubs. It's up to owner Ann Budge and Rangers - or whoever else is interested in me. I'm just focusing on myself. Other things around me - I can't concentrate on that.

"Things will work out for themselves and I'll continue to give 110 per cent in training and in games. I think that's the least I can give to the club."