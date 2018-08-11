Kyle Lafferty committed to Hearts for now amid interest from Rangers
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 11/08/18 10:11pm
Kyle Lafferty insists he will carry on giving everything for Hearts unless his club and Rangers can negotiate a deal for the striker.
The Tynecastle club rejected a £200,000 Gers bid for the Northern Ireland international last month, as the Light Blues seek to return the 30-year-old to Ibrox for a second spell, having played there between 2008 and 2012.
Lafferty showed his worth to the Jambos by scoring the only goal of a fierce Premiership game against Celtic at Tynecastle.
"All I can do is keep on working hard," he told Sky Sports News. "When I play, I try and score goals and I'm just leaving it up to the two clubs.
"I think I have to respect Hearts and continue to work hard. I owe the club and the fans performances week in, week out.
"If it comes to a time they agree something obviously that's it - it's up to them. All I have to do now is keep on playing and working hard and we'll see where it takes me.
Transfer Talk: Deadline Day review
The Transfer Talk panel discuss the fallout from Deadline Day, including Man Utd's failure to sign a centre-back.
"It's up to the two clubs. It's up to owner Ann Budge and Rangers - or whoever else is interested in me. I'm just focusing on myself. Other things around me - I can't concentrate on that.
"Things will work out for themselves and I'll continue to give 110 per cent in training and in games. I think that's the least I can give to the club."