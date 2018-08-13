Sky Sports News in 60 seconds: All the latest headlines

Tottenham have been forced to delay the move into their new stadium due to issues "with critical safety systems".

Find out which games have been rescheduled to take place at Wembley.

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has retired from the Spain national team after a 12-year international career.

Chelsea winger Willian says he would have left Stamford Bridge if Antonio Conte had stayed.

Andy Murray lost his first match at the Cincinnati Masters in three sets to world No 17 Lucas Pouille.

England have named an unchanged squad for their third Test against India, which starts on Saturday at Trent Bridge.

